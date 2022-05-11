ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 spine surgeons to know

By Carly Behm -
beckersspine.com
 2 days ago

A new spine leader at a children's hospital and nine more spine surgeons to know:. Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons but a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse surgeons featured on this list. To nominate a surgeon for future lists, please contact Carly Behm...

www.beckersspine.com

beckersspine.com

Cleveland Clinic adds neurosurgeon to Florida location

Cleveland Clinic Weston (Fla.) Hospital added neurosurgeon Dr. Hoon Choi, PhD. Dr. Choi specializes in minimally invasive robotic spine surgery, artificial disc replacement and restorative spine surgery, according to a May 12 news release. He earned his medical degree from the University of Auckland School of Medicine in New Zealand, completed his residency at State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and earned a PhD in biomechanical engineering from Marquette University/Medical School of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersspine.com

5 orthopedic practices to know

An Illinois practice recognized as one of the top specialty programs in the country and four other orthopedic practices to know:. 1. Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (Gulf Breeze, Fla.). The Andrews Institute is staffed by 30 affiliated physicians overseen by James Andrews, MD. The practice operates 15 locations in Florida providing orthopedic and rehabilitation services.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersspine.com

12 places hiring orthopedic surgeons

Here are 12 practices and health systems looking for orthopedic surgeons, using LinkedIn's job search tool:. 1. Mayo Clinic (La Crosse, Wis.) 2. Virginia Commonwealth University Health (Richmond) 3. The Oregon Clinic (Portland) 4. Central Vermont Medical Center (Berlin) 5. Lovelace Medical Group (Roswell, N.M.) 6. Morris (Ill.) Hospital Orthopedics...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersspine.com

16 hospitals receive Healthgrades' Spine Surgery State awards

Healthgrades honored 16 hospitals across four states with its 2022 Spine Surgery State Ranking Award. The hospitals were measured on patient outcome data for back and neck surgery and spinal fusions, according to a May 6 news release. California. Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks) Kaiser Permanente San Jose...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersspine.com

The most innovative orthopedic medtech in 2022: 2 surgeon insights

Many orthopedic surgeons are eager about the latest developments in surgical technology. Two surgeons discussed with Becker's the medtech companies that have most impressed them. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We...
ECONOMY
beckersspine.com

Resurgens Orthoapedics awards retiring surgeon

Frank Joseph, MD, received Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics' 13th annual Garrett Award. Dr. Joseph is a founding member of the practice and has been with Resurgens since 1999 as a hand, wrist and shoulder surgeon, according to a May 12 news release. The award recognizes a Resurgens physician who demonstrates the values of founder John Garrett, MD.
ATLANTA, GA
David Chang
beckersspine.com

6 spine, orthopedic donations in 2022

More than $55 million worth of donations have been made to support spine and orthopedic care, research and education. 1. Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida received a $75,000 donation it will use to support its neurosurgery program. 2. The University of West Florida in Pensacola received a $600,000 donation...
WORCESTER, MA
nystateofpolitics.com

New York hospitals face patient safety questions

New York state is known for its world-class hospitals. But a survey released this week finds many receive low grades when it comes to patient safety, according to a survey released this week by the health care group Leapfrog. The data graded hospitals based on feedback from patients and their...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckersspine.com

South Carolina health system adds spine robot

Medical University of South Carolina's Charleston division added Medronic's Mazor X robot and O-arm mobile X-ray system. Bruce Frankel, MD, was the first to use the technologies in a microdiscectomy case, according to a May 12 post on the university's website. The procedure is not commonly performed with the Mazor X, but Dr. Frankel wanted to see how the system's imaging and navigation could allow for more precision.
HEALTH
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon named adviser to spine medtech company

Neurosurgeon Steven Falowski, MD, was named as a strategic adviser to SynerFuse, a company focused on treating chronic lower back pain. Dr. Falowski is director of functional neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster (Pa.). He completed his residency at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia with a focus on complex spine surgery, spinal cord stimulation and pain management, according to a May 12 SynerFuse news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
