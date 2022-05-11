ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Benedictine Ravens men's lacrosse head to NAIA Invitational

 2 days ago

The Ravens are headed to the NAIA national...

Nurski, Wheatley qualify for state golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) High winds, cold and rainy weather, and wet greens, have been the name of the game this golf season. But the sun is finally shining on 2 Central Golfers who are preparing for state. “Ready to go out there and play some golf," said Central Senior, Andrew...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

High School Sports

Jaxon Nurski shot an 82 (T-7th) and Andrew Wheatley shot an 88 (T-16th) at the District Tournament on May 9th, securing their spots in the Sta…. (KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Bishop LeBlond Boys Golf Team will return to the State Contest after capturing yet another district title. Brown officially signs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

Coy signs with Park University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Benton senior Allan Coy has been playing basketball ever since he could dribble, and now his playing career will continue into college. "I knew that I could come in and possibly play a lot as a freshman that really is important to me," Coy said. He recently...
kq2.com

John Anthony Leonardo, 87

John Anthony Leonardo, 87, of Cameron, passed away May 12, 2022. He was born January 10, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Anthony and Frankie (Wayman) Leonardo. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School. John was a United States Navy Veteran, later returning home where he became a police officer for the city of St. Joseph, and a Missouri State Highway Patrolman with Troop H., until retiring.
CAMERON, MO
kq2.com

Berniece Leone Bishop, 89

Berniece Leone Bishop was born in rural Melrose, Wisconsin to Norwegian-American parents Leonard Johnson and Nina Danielson Johnson April 20,1933. She was in the exact middle of 9 siblings and attended Sunnyside School, a one-room classroom combined with grades 1-8 in rural Blair, Wisconsin. She was a member of the 4H Club, played the French Horn in the school band and graduated with honors at Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota.
BLAIR, WI
kq2.com

MWSU & NCMC partner to expand NCMC student opportunities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new collaboration between Missouri Western State University and North Central Missouri College will give NCMC students the benefits of a full college experience. "It's gonna be a lot more flexible for students to get into their higher education to use the scholarship money that's available, and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Jack Lowell Otte, 97

Jack Lowell Otte, 97, of Maryville, MO, was born on May 20, 1924, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Harold W. Otte and Pauline Chambers Otte Bradley. He passed away in Maryville, Missouri, on April 29, 2022. He lived in Sidney for the first 12 years of his life then Shenandoah for a year before moving to Maryville, Missouri, where he spent the rest of his life.
MARYVILLE, MO
kq2.com

Justin “Big J” Hall, 35

Justin “Big J” Hall, 35, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born March 27, 1987 in Rolla, Missouri to Sherman Hall, Jr. and Tina Hall. He was a graduate of Salem (MO) High School and took online college courses in video game development.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr., 70

James "Nick" Nicholas Collier Jr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday May 12, 2022 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. He was born September 25, 1951 in Tampa, Florida. He graduated from Central Class of 1970. Nick retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a Switchman after 21 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and hanging around the campfire. Nick and Linda were the camping host for many years at the Lewis and Clark State Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Collier, granddaughter, Lacy Kretzer, father, James Nicholas Collier Sr., mother, Joyce Quinn, and brother, Vince Collier. Survivors include; daughter, Kelly Murphy, Danny (Connie) Murphy, daughter, Stacy (Tommy) Simpson, and Jeannie (Phillip) Salcedo all of St. Joseph, MO. 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren & one on the way, sister, Diane (Joe) Sims, brothers, Johnny Collier, brother, Chris Collier, half brothers, Donnie Quinn, Tommy (Pat) Pigeon, , as well as several, nieces and nephews. Graveside memorial services 2:00 PM Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83

Wathena, Kansas Almeda H. (Ruark) Redmond, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Almeda was born on October 26, 1938, in Sparks, Kansas to Harvey and Ruby (Fimple) Ruark. She graduated from Dekalb High School in 1956. Almeda...
WATHENA, KS
kq2.com

Robert L. “Bob” Guy, 86

Robert L. “Bob” Guy, 86, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Vintage Gardens in St. Joseph, Missouri. Robert was born on July 2, 1935 in Sparks, Kansas to Safford and Ruby L. (Turpin) Guy. He was a member of the U.S. Army...
TROY, KS
kq2.com

Debra Macie Spicer, 55

Debra Macie Spicer, 55, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Encircled by friends and family, she held her boys’ hands when she passed. She was born September 7, 1966, in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Here she lived most her life beloved by all who knew her. Her smile, laugh, and perfectly styled hair were unmissable.
COLUMBIA, MO
kq2.com

John S. Eshnaur, 79

John S. Eshnaur, 79, Stuart, Florida, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. Raised in Kansas City, Missouri, John had been a Florida resident for over 35 years, coming from Port Barre, LA. On April 11, 1943 he was born in Kansas City, Missouri to W. Scott and Helen (Wycoff) Eshnaur.
STUART, FL
kq2.com

Robert A. Wakely, 95

Robert A. Wakely 95, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born November 16, 1926 in Louisville, KY, son of Anna Feige and Albert Wakely. He graduated from Dupont Manual Training High School. Bob served in the Navy and is a veteran of World War II. He worked in the wholesale hardware industry as a sales broker. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and was a member of the Evolution United Methodist Church. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joe Wakely. Survivors include; wife, Martha Wakely of the home, sons, Steve, Rick, and John (Hareena) Wakely, daughters, Elaine (James) Stull, Janet (Ronald) Donhardt, and Trish Wakely, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
AGENCY, MO
kq2.com

Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70

Rose Ann Poland Rice, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 after her battle with cancer. She was born in Savannah, Missouri to Otto and Roberta (Bush) Poland on April 2, 1952. She graduated from Savannah Senior High in 1971. Rose married Stanley Robin Rice on September...
SAVANNAH, MO
kq2.com

Timothy Glenn Helsel, 57

Timothy Glenn Helsel 57, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Saint Joseph. He was born January 31, 1965 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1982, and he was very proud of his Southsider heritage. From a young age, Tim showed his interest in baseball, fishing, hunting, and riding motorcycles. He loved to deer, turkey, and mushroom hunt, and especially enjoyed fishing, going to Canada and Minnesota multiple times. He had a love for motorcycles and starting riding at a young age. He was in several motorcycle clubs and enjoyed the rides he took. He lived life to the fullest and didn't know a stranger. He was a good friend and would give the shirt off his back to anyone. Tim was especially proud of his children and had a great love for all his grandkids, attending their baseball, basketball, and dance recitals. Most of the time you could find him taking them for a ride in his side-by-side or going to the zoo. Tim worked in the construction business handling sheetrock work for many area contractors. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Robert Helsel, Sr. Survivors include: mother, Pati (Dennis) Taylor, step mother, Shirley Helsel, son, Travis Helsel, daughter, Audrey (Daniel) Hansen, and Ashley Helsel (Colton Garton), grandchildren, Talan Helsel, Liam, Lyla, Lincoln, & Leroy Hansen, and Wyatt Moran, sister, Kim (Rod) McCan, brothers, Kenny (Rhonda) Helsel Jr, and brother, Jay (Michele) Helsel, numerous nieces, nephews & cousins, who loved him dearly and will miss him. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life, and sharing memories of Tim from 7-8 pm Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence obituary and public livestream www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Frances M. Gregory, 93

Frances M. Gregory, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on June 16, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Otto and Margaret (Robbins) Brewer. She married Joseph A. Gregory on June 4, 1949. He precedes her in death. Frances worked at Whitaker Cable for...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

Jeffry Lynn Shackelford Sr., 80

Jeffry Lynn Shackelford Sr., 80, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri. Jeff was born on May 31, 1941, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Harold P. and Josephine H. (Ezzell) Shackelford. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1959...
ELWOOD, KS
kq2.com

Samuel Page Stubbs III, 80

Samuel Page Stubbs III, 80, of Maryville, MO passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Maryville Living Center. Samuel was born on September 18, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. His parents were Samuel Page Stubbs Jr. and Dorless Betrice (Houser) Stubbs. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Wade and a sister Vivian.
MARYVILLE, MO
kq2.com

Mary Frances “Hatchie” Poland, 93

Cameron, Missouri- Mary Frances “Hatchie” Poland passed away April 27, 2022 in Cameron, Missouri. Hatchie was born December 20, 1928 in Cameron, Missouri to John A Sigrist and Catharine A (Muenker) Sigrist. She attended Saint Rita’s Catholic School and graduated from Cameron High School in 1946. Hatchie...
CAMERON, MO

