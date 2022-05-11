ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That 911 call can be heard below.

Coroner determines Vicky White’s cause of death

Tuesday evening, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined White died of single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He says the manner of her death has been ruled a suicide.

Some listeners may find the audio disturbing. Listener discretion is advised.

Wildman 1946
1d ago

Yes so very sad that such a beautiful young lady let an inmate ruin her life. Please everyone please pray for the family.

Ida Stackhouse
1d ago

but you don't hear her actual pull the trigger.and why did she call 911.they were doomed

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

