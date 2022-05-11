ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NC

2022 Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador raises awareness

By Courtney Layton
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Youngsville native Katie Haynes has helped put herself on a pedestal through her social media platform by bringing awareness to several different things.

Haynes was crowned 2022 North Carolina Miss Agriculture Advocacy Ambassador and North Carolina People’s Choice Miss United States Agriculture in October. She joined 4-H , and with that, she was required to start her own entrepreneurship business, so she took on photography.

Katie will be the first person to be in a wheelchair on a national level in the Miss Agriculture pageants. It will be held in June.

