The Minnesota Wild will not be going to Game 7 after a disappointing loss to the St. Louis Blues that ended their tremendous 2021-22 season. They looked promising to start, but things slowly started to unravel throughout the first period and got worse when the Blues scored with just under five minutes left. It was 1-0 going into the second and things looked okay for the Wild, but that’s when it really fell apart.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO