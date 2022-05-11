ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

DMTV Milkshake: Jennifer Huynh on Expanding Modern Floral Design

By 05.11.22
Design Milk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s spring – Jennifer Huynh’s favorite season. “I love spring flowers here in New York,” says Huynh, founder of the trendsetting floral studio Future Flowers. “We have a cold, dark winter – so when spring rolls around, not only am I happier [in general], but I’m happy to use the new...

design-milk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dingy Studio Kitchen Gets a DIY Makeover That Pulls Inspiration from a Cute Bar in Italy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. What do you do with a boring, beige, 45-square-foot kitchen in a studio apartment? Well, if you’ve just come home from Milan, where your favorite afternoon was spent soaking up the Wes Anderson-designed Bar Luce at the Fondazione Prada, you go all in on pink and green and make it the kind of place you could totally invite a famous filmmaker to hang out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world and they continue to grow popular by the day. And, tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you, wherever you travel! These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences! There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Interior Doors, According to Real Estate Agents

When you think about painting a door in your home, you’d probably agree that the most attention to detail is given to the front door. While it’s certainly a plus to put careful consideration into your home’s exterior, what you see on the inside is just as important. Interior doors specifically are an overlooked part of a home. Here’s what curb appeal experts — also known as real estate agents — say are the best colors to paint doors on the inside of a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#Interior Design#Future Flowers#Cash App
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Brooklinen's Spring Collection Introduces New Colors and a Designer Collaboration

Rest assured that the perfect bedroom linens exist, and a brand that POPSUGAR editors have tried and love is Brooklinen. Its bedding is made of high-grade materials that you'll want to snuggle up in all night (and day) long. Its bestselling core cotton cooling sheets have become a staple in our bedrooms, while its luxe core sheets give off a luminous satin finish that looks hundreds of dollars more than what it actually costs. It's a no-brainer Brooklinen's bedding is a must have, and today, the brand is releasing four limited-edition colors that are bright and bold for spring alongside a designer collaboration with New York-based textile designer Alexandra Karamallis.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Gardening
Axios

Home tour: See inside an English-inspired Peachtree Battle beauty

Atlanta interior designer Amy Morris let the character of this century-old Tudor shine through with neutral colors and elevated it with a variety of textures, grounding wood accents and mixed metals. The basics: The nearly 7,000-square-foot house has a main house and a guest house. The main house has five...
ATLANTA, GA
hunker.com

These Colorful Faucets Are the Pop of Color Your Bathroom Desperately Needs

Say goodbye to the metallic faucets of yore and hello to fixtures that add color and personality to a space. We're referring to Axor's new Axor One collaboration with designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby, which features a line of faucets and fixtures inspired by how water, light, and color interact. Specifically, the faucets display the way color intensifies when seen through water.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

Interior Designer Young Huh Thinks Plaster Is Anything but Outdated

If discovering the delicate harmony between classic and modern design principles is like treading a fine line, then consider interior designer Young Huh a pro tightrope walker. Grounded in architectural details, her welcoming, colorful interiors effortlessly blend traditional style with contemporary flair. Our VERANDA team called on the designer to select a new product that she deems heirloom-worthy—and why it’s deserving of being passed down from one generation to the next.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy