Hall of Famer Bob Lanier dies at 73
Following his NBA career, Lanier went on to spread his love of basketball off the court and traveled the world in doing so.
"For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game's values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around."
