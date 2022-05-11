Hall of Famer Bob Lanier dies at 73

The Philadelphia 76ers' season ended Thursday with a 99-90 loss at home to the Miami Heat that was never close in the second half. Particularly troubling in the loss for the 76ers was the performance of James Harden, who took just two shots and scored zero points in the second half. Harden, who was acquired in a February trade involving Ben Simmons, explained that the ball simply didn't come his way because of the way the offense was running. 76ers star Joel Embiid said the problem was the public's expectations of Harden.

