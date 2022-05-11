ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeborn County, MN

MnDOT announces continuation of concrete pavement repairs on Interstate 90 from Austin to Hayward Township in Freeborn County

myaustinminnesota.com
 2 days ago

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that motorists on westbound Interstate 90 will encounter a lane...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

KAAL-TV

Traffic delays expected as crews install rumble strips on SE Minnesota highways

(ABC 6 News) - Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists...
MINNESOTA STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Canoemobile returns to Cedar River State Water Trail Saturday

Canoemobile has returned to the Cedar River State Water Trail for a week of programming on the land and water for area students, ending with a free Community Day on Saturday. Austin Mill Pond’s southwest landing at the city pool parking lot will be the site for Canoemobile’s Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. led by the nonprofit Wilderness Inquiry from Minneapolis. The event for all ages will feature free, guided canoe trips on the Cedar River above the downtown dam. Canoe trips last about 30 minutes.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
bulletin-news.com

Twin Cities Struggle Through Second Night of Severe Weather; 2 Confirmed Dead

After being battered by torrential rains and strong winds the night before, the Twin Cities were spared a second round of intense thunderstorms Thursday evening. According to National Weather Service data from Holman Field airport downtown, a storm system that slammed across the western part of Minnesota mainly avoided the metro to the north, leaving St. Paul free of measurable precipitation as of 9 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Mower County records 74th COVID-19 related death, 13 additional cases Friday for cumulative total of 12,083

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday that Mower County has recorded its 74th COVID-19 related death in an individual 70-74 years of age. They added that the county also logged 11,558 confirmed and 525 positive COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 12,083 since the onset of the pandemic, up 13 from Thursday. Health officials added that the total number of positive cases, including reinfections in the state for the duration of the pandemic, now stands at 1,479,047, and over 1,447,000 Minnesotans have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Confirmed: One death in Sioux Falls from wind storm

The City of Sioux Falls reports there was one death related to Thursday’s wind storm. Details are pending notification of the family. Officials say they may be able to release more information at 10 a.m. when Mayor Paul TenHaken holds his news conference on the storm and its cleanup.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm fatality confirmed in Sioux Falls, city official says

Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith has confirmed the fatality was a Sioux Falls resident. The City of Sioux Falls will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Friday to provide further updates on Thursday night’s storm. UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. KELOLAND News sat in on briefing with Governor Kristi Noem...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
KELOLAND TV

Storm chaser killed in I-90 crash near Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — Severe weather in the Midwest resulted in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, power lines had fallen over the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Worthington due to a storm. There were three vehicles involved, a...
WORTHINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
103.9 The Doc

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Dodge County Wind Project met with contention from landowners

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – An energy company is looking to build a wind farm and additional facilities in Dodge, Steele and Mower county to increase renewable energy. Tuesday, The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the Minnesota Department of Commerce hosted a public information meeting in Kasson to share a bit more information on the project. it’s called the Dodge County Wind Project.

