SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Bicycle Club is encouraging the Inland Northwest to get out and ride with a few incentives. May 16-22 is Bike to Work Week, and there are plenty of events planned out for Spokane’s local cyclists. You can participate in some short rides around the city, or you could go for something a bit more leisurely.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO