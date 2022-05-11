ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dreyfus sees larger Brazil shift to ethanol, warns of sugar shortage

By Marcelo Teixeira
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxnt2_0faX54VE00

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus projected on Wednesday that Brazilian mills will divert a larger-than-expected amount of sugarcane to ethanol production due to high energy prices, causing a reduction in global sugar supplies.

Dreyfus sugar director Enrico Biancheri said during the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York that Brazil's center-south (CS) mills would produce only 29 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, a view that would be in the low end of analysts' estimates so far.

"At current prices the world is heading to a shortage of sugar, due to a ethanol-oriented crop in Brazil," Biancheri said, adding that sugar prices will need to rise to a premium over ethanol prices to cause an increase in sugar production.

Brazil mills have certain flexibility to change cane allocation to sugar or ethanol, depending on market prices. Due to high energy prices, there was an expectation in the sugar market that mills would shift some cane to ethanol, but Dreyfus sees that shift as more drastic.

As a comparison, U.S. broker and analyst StoneX projected on Tuesday that Brazil CS mills would produce 33.9 million tonnes of sugar, near 4 million tonnes above Dreyfus' estimate.

Biancheri said that ethanol sales are currently giving mills a financial return that would be equivalent to a sugar price of 20.18 cents per pound. Sugar was trading on Wednesday on ICE at 18.54 cents/lb.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Franklin Paul and Will Dunham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Food prices to surge further as farmers ditch fertiliser due to soaring costs

UK shoppers have been warned they face a further surge in food prices as a fivefold increase in fertiliser costs puts the nation’s food production under increasing strain.Figures obtained by The Independent show that sales of fertiliser plunged by more than a third last month, prompting fears of a fall in crop yields that threatens to push up the price of dairy, lamb, beef and wheat. The latest data will add to fears about rocketing levels of food poverty in the UK after research suggested that 2 million people were skipping meals because a “catastrophic” cost of living crisis meant...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Chicago corn eases, but supply concerns limit decline

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, although the losses were limited by tightening world supplies. Wheat edged higher, while soybeans ticked down. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.38% to $7.85½ a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Sugar#Brazilian#Stonex
One Green Planet

Two New Reports Expose World’s Largest Agribusiness For Massive Deforestation and Land Grabbing in Brazil’s Fragile Cerrado Region

Recently, two reports exposed a global agriculture giant with having ties to deforestation, human rights issues, and land grabbing in Brazil’s fragile Cerrado region. Reports published by Friends of the Earth U.S. and The Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil exposed Bunge Limited, an American agribusiness, and food company. Bunge Limited is one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies and they continue to lead in deforestation and land grabs in Brazil, despite tremendous pressure from investors to adopt sustainable practices.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
AOL Corp

Stock market investors are getting very worried about a recession: Goldman Sachs

Recession anxiety appears to be spreading through the stock market, overshadowing a respectable corporate earnings reporting season. "Investor concerns about Fed tightening, surging interest rates, and the risk of recession have outweighed the surprising strength of 1Q earnings reports," Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin wrote in a note on Monday. "Results have exceeded expectations and prompted modest upward revisions to estimates for the remainder of 2022 and for 2023, driven largely by the energy sector. However, the boost to analyst estimates has not been enough to offset portfolio manager fears about the downside risk to EPS if the economy falls into recession and the downside risk to valuations as the Fed tightens policy."
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Unlike the United States, Canada Has an Abundance of Oil

As local Canadians are demanding the reduction of burning fossil fuels to produce oils and other carbon-emitting products, countries around the world are starting to rely on Canada more heavily for oil. Article continues below advertisement. Last month, Quebec became the first jurisdiction in the world to ban oil and...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

U.S. dollar touches 20-year high as markets shun risk

The U.S. dollar reached a new 20-year high on Monday as risk-off sentiment stemming in part from concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal. The dollar has risen for five straight weeks as U.S. Treasury yields have climbed on expectations the Fed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy