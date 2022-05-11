JAMES W. ANDERS JR. “JIMMY”

Lisa Marie Presley says she is “forever mourning” the loss of her son. The singer paid tribute to Benjamin Keough – who died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27 – in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram on Saturday. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” the daughter of Elvis Presley, 54, began. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO