ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Gunman Who Shot Two Innocent Bystanders And Himself Arrested in Baltimore

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that an arrest has been...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Wounded In String Of Friday The 13th Shootings, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said. That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition. The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Fugitive con-artist tricked Baltimore woman then raped her, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for a man wanted in a rape investigation. Investigators say Maurice Coleman, 52, is wanted for first-degree rape, as well as other, lesser charges. According to the US Marshals Service Coleman is accused of raping an ex-girlfriend at knifepoint following an argument in her home, back in 2016.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Maryland Man Killed in Southeast, DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Maryland man. At approximately 11:42 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road, SE, for the report of a shooting, according to a press release. There, they found Jordan Hill, of Oxon Hill, Md., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXON HILL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

A man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man died, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Police#Violent Crime#Maryland Headlines#Shot Multiple Times#Vacant Home
Daily Voice

Baltimore Shooting Victim Seriously Injured: Police

A victim remains in serious condition after being shot in the Southern District, authorities say. The victim was transported to a hospital for apparent gunshot wounds after reports of a shooting on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue around 9:10 a.m., Thursday, May 12, according to the Baltimore Police Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Two People Left Dead After Shooting In Germantown

One victim was 21, the other was 16. Germantown, Md. (NS) – Two people died in Germantown after a shooting. Montgomery County Police say Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg and Jeffrey Akowuah, 21, of Germantown died after a shooting in the 19,600 block of Crystal Rock Drive on Wednesday.
GERMANTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

McDonald’s Employee Killed In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Gambrills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was shot and killed Friday morning inside a Gambrills location of the fast food restaurant in what Anne Arundel County police believe is a targeted incident. Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Chris Anderson identified the victim as Britrain Marcelus Gray, of Odenton. Officers were called to the fast food restaurant near Crain Highway and Carver Road about 4:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting, police said. Three other employees inside the restaurant at the time heard a commotion, shots being fired and broken glass, Anderson said. Multiple shots were fired. It is unclear where on the...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy