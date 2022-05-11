Gunman Who Shot Two Innocent Bystanders And Himself Arrested in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said. That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition. The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in...

