Solar Vehicle Cover Manufacturer Purchased a 150,000-Square-Foot Facility in the Town of West Seneca. Empire State Development (ESD) today announced that Worksport Ltd. has purchased and has further plans to develop a $15.7 million state-of-the-art facility to manufacture the company’s products in the Town of West Seneca. The company is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol “WKSP”. With the purchase, Worksport plans on creating multiple jobs in the area by bringing its production back to North America. The company produces tonneau and SOLIS tonneau covers for pickup trucks. Worksport is also dedicated to pursuing clean energy solutions through the purchase of the facility.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO