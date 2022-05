TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Pioneer's Rest Cemetery just north of downtown Fort Worth was built in the mid-1800s. Buried there are several of Fort Worth's early settlers."General Tarrant for whom Tarrant county is named is buried there," said Melanie Smith, Secretary of the Pioneer's Rest Cemetery Association.But Smith said her association is concerned about an apartment complex being built right next to the cemetery."When people started dying, they needed a place to bury them and someone decided that this no man's land was the place and that really speaks to why there could be unmarked graves on the southeastern section," said...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO