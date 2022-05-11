ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Public Schools: Register kindergarteners online now

By Staff Reports
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSpQY_0faX4l8t00

LAS CRUCES - Online registration is now open for incoming kindergarteners at Las Cruces Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year, along with Early Childhood Education programs and the Virtual Learning Academy.

Parents with returning students who need to update their address, phone number, email address or emergency contacts can also complete those updates online. With school starting on July 20 and 21, the district urges families to complete the registration process for staffing and for students who need bus transportation.

Registration is a self-guided process using a ParentVue account. Instructions on how to create an account are included online at www.lcps.net, along with helpful tools such as video tutorials and information on creating an email account if you do not have one.

Computers are available for registration at LCPS school for families that do not have online access.

Documents required for registration include:

  • Child’s birth certificate (or passport/visa or state-certified document)
  • Parent/guardian identification
  • Proof of residence (example: utility bill, tax bill, renter’s lease agreement)
  • Current immunization record

Parents can access the online registration forms at www.lcps.net/page/online-registration. If you are new to the district and need information locating which school zone you live in, or if you need help accessing records from your child’s previous school, visit www.lcps.net/page/student-placement-and-school-information.

Others are reading:

  • City discusses project connecting Mesa Grande Drive to Lohman Avenue. Here are the details.
  • Las Cruces city manager proposes $514 million annual budget. Here's what's in it.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Ysleta ISD principals headed to Harvard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Two Ysleta ISD principals will attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Juan Guzman from Scottsdale Elementary School, and Claudia Poblano from East Point Elementary School, are among the 85 school leaders from across Texas selected as the 2022 cohort of educators to […]
EL PASO, TX
Government Technology

New Mexico Unveils Plan to Address Court Ruling on K-12 Failures

(TNS) — The state has unveiled a draft of a comprehensive plan officials hope will level the playing field for New Mexico's K-12 students. Officials are seeking comment on the 55-page document, created to address a 2018 court ruling that deemed the state's K-12 education system inadequate for Native American students, English-language learners, kids with disabilities and low-income students who make up the majority of New Mexico's public school population.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Education
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Active weekend signals Las Cruces comeback

If March 13-15, 2020, was the weekend Covid shut down Las Cruces, then the past weekend May 6-8, 2022, just might go down as the weekend our city fully re-opened. In addition to nice, warm summer-like weather, multiple large-group activities and events descended upon the Mesilla Valley. Things started Thursday,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Las Cruces

(STACKER) Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergarteners#Las Cruces Online#Early Childhood Education#Parentvue#Lcps
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services over-capacity with 900 pets at facility

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso Animal Services say their facility is over-capacity with 900 animals and more arriving every day. KTSM spoke with the Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull, who took over the position in March of this year. He said with it being puppy and kitten season, Animal Services is […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

1 dead after shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of Edwards Street, just after 4:30 p.m. on May 11 about a man lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. They found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Dennis Chavez Park. Rodriguez was taken to Plains Regional […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the story: A New Mexico county’s big tax mistake

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Larry Barker investigation sheds light on a tiny government mistake that cost a New Mexico county more than a million dollars in tax refunds. Colfax County is now in the process of paying back residents who overpaid property taxes due to a miscalculation of the county’s mill rate. Larry Barker recently […]
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP emergency benefits during May

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
lascrucesbulletin.com

Staying true by giving back

Staying true to its goal of building good will and better friendships, Rio Grande Rotary Club of Las Cruces was busy setting up a huge yard sale to raise money for Mesilla Valley Hospice May 6. Rotary member Susan Hychka helped to put out two years’ worth of collected donations in the Citizens Bank parking lot at Loretto Towne Centre. The sale, slated for Saturday, May 7, is the main fundraiser for the hospice, which relies on volunteers and local funding.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year. New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KTSM

Special Report: The Confederate legacy lingering in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – In recent years there has been a concerted effort across the country to remove or rename objects and places that were meant to honor Confederate leaders.  In fact, the Borderland has seen places named for General Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis renamed in just the past couple […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

South Central home demolished after multiple fires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A home on Myrtle St. that was frequented by the homeless in the area was demolished early Thursday morning after multiple fires and complaints from the residents in the area. The home is known to both the El Paso Fire Department and the homeless population in the area who are […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Wife of New Mexico State University chancellor accused of battery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu is accused of battery. Dona Ana County Deputies arrested Sheryl Arvizu last week after they say she punched her husband several times while inside a vehicle. A criminal complaint states she accused him of cheating. Sheryl Arvizu has since been released on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
El Paso News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Stamp Out Hunger, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides communities with an easy way to donate food to those in need and this coming May 14th, will be celebrating its 30th anniversary. Residents can simply leave their donations of non-perishable food items...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy