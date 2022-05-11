Las Cruces Public Schools: Register kindergarteners online now

LAS CRUCES - Online registration is now open for incoming kindergarteners at Las Cruces Public Schools for the 2022-23 school year, along with Early Childhood Education programs and the Virtual Learning Academy.

Parents with returning students who need to update their address, phone number, email address or emergency contacts can also complete those updates online. With school starting on July 20 and 21, the district urges families to complete the registration process for staffing and for students who need bus transportation.

Registration is a self-guided process using a ParentVue account. Instructions on how to create an account are included online at www.lcps.net, along with helpful tools such as video tutorials and information on creating an email account if you do not have one.

Computers are available for registration at LCPS school for families that do not have online access.

Documents required for registration include:

Child’s birth certificate (or passport/visa or state-certified document)

Parent/guardian identification

Proof of residence (example: utility bill, tax bill, renter’s lease agreement)

Current immunization record

Parents can access the online registration forms at www.lcps.net/page/online-registration. If you are new to the district and need information locating which school zone you live in, or if you need help accessing records from your child’s previous school, visit www.lcps.net/page/student-placement-and-school-information.

