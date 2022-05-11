ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WI dog found tied to fire hydrant up for adoption soon

By Cora Seibt, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) — A dog recently found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will be available for adoption soon, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

In a heartfelt Facebook post , the animal shelter confirmed it has been in contact with the previous owner of the dog, whose name is Baby Girl, and is honoring the former owner’s wishes to find the pup a new home.

“We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community. She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” wrote the shelter.

Can you adopt Baby Girl yet?

In the same post, the humane society wrote that Baby Girl is expected to go up for adoption before the weekend of May 14 at the WHS Green Bay Campus. However, WHS added that Baby Girl will need a special family that can support her costly medical needs.

The animal shelter’s veterinary team has determined Baby Girl has diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes), which impacts her blood sugar and causes it to elevate.

The team currently has Baby Girl on a management plan and said she is responding well to treatment.

What Baby Girl’s new family will need

Baby Girl’s medical care will be a lifelong commitment, and her new family will need to work with a veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet and at-home insulin injections.

WHS explained that diabetes mellitus is an expensive disease to manage and requires a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies. The shelter estimates this could be hundreds of dollars a month (depending on a veterinarian’s assessment and the cost of supplies in your area).

Baby Girl will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics.

“While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage, we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!” the shelter wrote.

When Baby Girl is adopted, WHS explained, it will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor to the new family.

Answering some questions

WHS has explained it will allow adopters from out of state, but it is not able to transport animals to adopters. The shelter also said it does not accept holds on animals.

In addition, WHS recommended that Baby Girl would do best in a home without cats or small animals.

What to do next

If you are looking to adopt this “wonderful goofball with a heart of gold,” WHS staff asks you to check the Wisconsin Humane Society website daily.

Once you see she is listed as available for adoption, you can stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street during adoption hours (Tues-Fri: 2-6 p.m., Sat: 12-5 p.m.)

It is first-come-first-serve and wait times may vary depending on how many people want to meet with adoption counselors.

“The international response to this pup’s story has been overwhelming, and the outpouring of kindness for her previous owner has truly filled our hearts to the brim,” the shelter wrote.

