Ocala, FL

High school sports: Forest baseball comes up short in regional quarterfinals

By Staff report
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
The Forest baseball team took an early lead but couldn’t overcome an 8-run fourth inning from host Pace en route to a 10-5 loss in the FHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats jumped up 2-0 in the third inning on MLB.com top-50 prospect Walter Ford, but the Patriots tied the game in the bottom of the inning and then put together their big fourth.

MCIAC champion Forest added three more runs in the fifth, but weren’t able to get any closer.

Ryan Curtis (2-for-3, 2 runs), Tyler Thomas (1-for-2, 3 RBI, 2B) and Trevor Murray (1-for-3, run) led the eighth-seeded Wildcats, who saw their season end at 18-6.

Top-seeded Pace (23-3) will host No. 4 seed Jacksonville First Coast in Friday’s regional semifinal.

Forest's Klaudia Taylor signs with Florida Gateway

Klaudia Taylor etched her name into Forest High School sports history on Tuesday.

The senior receiver/running back became the first flag football player from FHS to sign a national letter of intent when she inked with Florida Gateway College.

Wildcats’ coach Mike Elliott tweeted that the signing was “well deserved” and spoke in a DM about how proud he was of Taylor.

FCG flag football tweeted out: “BOOM! Welcome to our Pack @ktaylor3. Dynamic athlete with big time playmaking ability and character coming to FGC from Forest HS in Ocala! ... Can’t wait for you to get here!”

Comments / 0

