Pittsburgh, PA

Spoiler Alert Warning: Possible Steelers schedule leaks

By Andrew Limberg
 2 days ago

The official 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t going to be leaks.

While some NFL games have been made official, all of the Steelers games listed below are just rumors from Twitter handles NFLGameLeaks and @NerdingOn:

Here is what we have gathered so far. Once again, these are rumors and not official

Week 1: Steelers @ Browns

Week 2: Steelers @ Jets 1 p.m.

Week 4: Steelers @ Dolphins 1 p.m.

Week 6: Steelers Vs. Raiders 1 p.m.

Week 10: Steelers @ Ravens

Week 13: Steelers Vs. Saints 1 p.m.

Week 14: Steelers @ Eagles 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Steelers Vs. Patriots 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Steelers Vs. Ravens 4:45 p.m.

Week 18: Steelers @ Bengals 1 pm.

The teams the Steelers will play, include the AFC North with games against the Cleveland Browns , Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals both home and away.

They’ll also play The AFC East next season. They’ll host the New England Patriots and New York Jets and play in Buffalo against the Bills for the second straight seasons and in Miami against the Dolphins .

The Steelers also play the NFC South, With the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Heinz Field and away games against the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers .

They’ll also play fellow 2021 second place AFC Teams.
The Las Vegas Raiders will come to Heinz Field and the Steelers will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts .

Their 17th opponent will be on the road next season against the Philadelphia Eagles .

That means every regular season game will be played in the Eastern Time Zone.

