Manhunt underway for carjacking suspect armed with AR-15 on loose in East Idaho

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who reportedly stole a car at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to the news release, both law enforcement offices responded to a store on Sunnyside Road around 5:30 p.m., where the victim said a man with a rifle took their 1995 Subaru Legacy. Police say they have identified the suspect as 43-year-old James Eldon Perry.

Police found the car near Exit 108 of Interstate 15 in a farm field at around 6:30 p.m. and have since returned it to the owner.

On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced that Crime Stoppers Idaho Falls-Bonneville County is offering a $1000 reward for information that directly leads to the location and arrest of, Perry who is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officers, including those from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, searched the area, but have not located Perry.

A description of Perry states he is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 260 pounds, has a shaved head, has tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and white shoes.

A news release also said Perry is believed to be armed with an AR-15 rifle. Law enforcement is asking anyone who locates Perry to call 911 and to not approach him.

Police dispatchers are also available at 208-529-1200 for anyone with information on Perry’s location.