Manhunt underway for carjacking suspect armed with AR-15 on loose in East Idaho

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN Post Register
 1 day ago

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who reportedly stole a car at gunpoint Tuesday.

According to the news release, both law enforcement offices responded to a store on Sunnyside Road around 5:30 p.m., where the victim said a man with a rifle took their 1995 Subaru Legacy. Police say they have identified the suspect as 43-year-old James Eldon Perry.

Police found the car near Exit 108 of Interstate 15 in a farm field at around 6:30 p.m. and have since returned it to the owner.

On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced that Crime Stoppers Idaho Falls-Bonneville County is offering a $1000 reward for information that directly leads to the location and arrest of, Perry who is considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officers, including those from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, searched the area, but have not located Perry.

A description of Perry states he is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighs 260 pounds, has a shaved head, has tattoos on his arms and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and white shoes.

A news release also said Perry is believed to be armed with an AR-15 rifle. Law enforcement is asking anyone who locates Perry to call 911 and to not approach him.

Police dispatchers are also available at 208-529-1200 for anyone with information on Perry’s location.

Police: AR-15-wielding carjacking suspect arrested

The AR-15-wielding carjacker who evaded capture since Tuesday has been arrested, Idaho Falls police reported. James Eldon Perry, 43, of Shelley, "has been located and is currently in police custody," Idaho Falls police stated in a Thursday evening press release. No further information on Perry's capture was released. Police from throughout East Idaho have been...
UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
Idaho Falls police welcome new potential K9

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to welcome a new potential K9, Skadi, a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois mix. Skadi was adopted by IFPD from the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue and will be training to become a single-purpose Explosives Detective K9 officer with her partner, Detective David Shanor. Skadi, formerly named Hitachi, came to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue as a transfer from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California. Skadi was surrendered to the shelter when her prior...
Police: Local woman charged with felony for spitting on police officer

CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony after she spat on a police officer on Wednesday, a day after being released from jail on her own recognizance, according to police and court records. Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of assault or battery on certain personnel in connection to the incident, which began to unfold around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chubbuck police officers...
Runaway Boise girl home safe

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise girl reported as a runaway is back home a week later. Aaliyah had been last seen around 3 p.m. on May 5, when left her home on foot near the area of Vista Avenue and Cherry Lane. When she didn't return home by the next morning, her family reported her as a runaway.
SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting Update #8

SIIR Press Release for Spokane County Deputy Involved Shooting. This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team on March 15, 2022. SIIR is sending out this release as WAC 139 requires a weekly update. This Update is in reference to the March 7, 2022, Spokane County Deputy Sheriff's Sergeant involved shooting at 927 N. Malvern in Liberty Lake. Investigators continue to evaluate information and evidence. No new information to report at this time.
Idaho man gets 15-year sentence for trying to ram police car

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho man was sentenced to 5-15 years in prison after officials say he tried to ram a police car during a high speed chase. The man, 44-year-old Marcus Yupe, fled from police in May 2021 after an officer tried to pull him over for having a fake license plate number.
Local man gets unified 15-years in prison for nearly striking officers with truck during pursuit

BLACKFOOT — A 44-year-old local man was sentenced Monday to a unified 15-year prison term for nearly running over two Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies during a high-speed pursuit in May 2021. Seventh District Judge Darren B. Simpson levied the sentence against Marcus Kurt Yupe, during a sentencing hearing Monday. A jury seated in Bingham County convicted Yupe in March after a two-day trial of two counts of aggravated assault on certain personnel, eluding a police officer, possession of fentanyl and an enhancement for being...
Twin Falls police ask for help finding shoplifter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help finding a shoplifting suspect. Police say the man in the pictures rode off on a bicycle without paying for his things at a retail store. If you have seen him or know him, please call...
Police: Man arrested after pursuit through Cache Valley, standoff with SWAT

A man was arrested in Logan Canyon early Thursday morning after authorities say he evaded police for hours and had a standoff with SWAT. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a driver was reported to law enforcement on U.S. Highway 89/91 near Wellsville. The driver — in a gray Mercedes van with Nevada plates — was flashing their lights behind the complainant and driving erratically, troopers wrote. ...
Idaho man arrested after Shorts Bar fight

RIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man from Ahsahka, Idaho was arrested after a fight at Shorts Bar, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reports. Idaho State Police responded to the altercation on May 7. After talking to the witnesses, 20-year-old Caleb Breedlove was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault.
