Salina Fire Department personnel have completed paramedic training at Hutchinson Community College. From the Salina Fire Facebook page:. The Salina Fire Department would like to congratulate Chandler Cain and Tate Richards on their successful completion of the Paramedic Program through Hutchinson Community College. These two have spent the last 16 months attending class, clinical rotations and field internships preparing them for a career as a paramedic. They have successfully passed the National Registry testing process last week and are waiting for their Kansas Paramedic Certifications to come in. Once they receive their Kansas certifications, they will officially be promoted to the rank of Paramedic Firefighter with the Salina Fire Department.

SALINA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO