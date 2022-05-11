Should Auburn basketball's Jabari Smith be No. 1 NBA Draft pick? Charles Barkley weighs in

BIRMINGHAM — Charles Barkley might soon have a challenger for most successful Auburn basketball player of all time in the NBA.

Jabari Smith has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is held June 23 in Brooklyn. But he's part of a three-sided debate for that coveted title. Duke's Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren are also in the mix.

Barkley, a Hall of Famer and analyst for TNT's Inside the NBA , weighed in on the draft discourse Wednesday morning.

"I think all three of them are in a unique situation. I think Banchero and Jabari are going to be able to play right away because of their body types," Barkley said at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am this week. "Chet Holmgren is a terrific player, but he's probably 30 or 40 pounds away from making a difference in the NBA. All three of them are worthy of the No. 1 pick, but I think it depends on which situation you are when the lottery plays out."

The NBA Draft lottery (May 17) is a televised, randomized process by which the draft order is determined among teams who missed the playoffs.

In March, Barkley moved Banchero ahead of Smith in his own prospect rankings. But on Wednesday, he discussed them with equal reverence: "Jabari and Banchero have amazing bodies for 18-year-olds."

Auburn has two players projected to be selected in the first round: Smith and center Walker Kessler. Both were invited to the NBA scouting combine for evaluation in Chicago this May.

Barkley said he hasn't talked with either during this draft process.

"Unless people ask me for advice, I don't give it," he said.

Barkley proceeded to bring up the state of Auburn basketball, which entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed but was eliminated in the second round by 10-seed Miami.

"It was an interesting year at Auburn obviously because it ended on a down note," Barkley said. But his main takeaway from the season was specific to his perspective as an Auburn player from 1981-84.

The progress was noticeable in defeat.

"I never thought we would get to the point that Auburn won an NCAA game and people would be disappointed," Barkley said. "And that's a credit to (coach Bruce Pearl). I told him privately and I'll tell him publicly."

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Should Auburn basketball's Jabari Smith be No. 1 NBA Draft pick? Charles Barkley weighs in