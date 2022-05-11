ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dreyfus sees larger Brazil shift to ethanol, warns of sugar shortage

By Marcelo Teixeira
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsQhx_0faX3PmQ00

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global commodities trader Louis Dreyfus projected on Wednesday that Brazilian mills will divert a larger-than-expected amount of sugarcane to ethanol production due to high energy prices, causing a reduction in global sugar supplies.

Dreyfus sugar director Enrico Biancheri said during the Citi ISO Datagro sugar conference in New York that Brazil’s center-south (CS) mills would produce only 29 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, a view that would be in the low end of analysts’ estimates so far.

“At current prices the world is heading to a shortage of sugar, due to a ethanol-oriented crop in Brazil,” Biancheri said, adding that sugar prices will need to rise to a premium over ethanol prices to cause an increase in sugar production.

Brazil mills have certain flexibility to change cane allocation to sugar or ethanol, depending on market prices. Due to high energy prices, there was an expectation in the sugar market that mills would shift some cane to ethanol, but Dreyfus sees that shift as more drastic.

As a comparison, U.S. broker and analyst StoneX projected on Tuesday that Brazil CS mills would produce 33.9 million tonnes of sugar, near 4 million tonnes above Dreyfus’ estimate.

Biancheri said that ethanol sales are currently giving mills a financial return that would be equivalent to a sugar price of 20.18 cents per pound. Sugar was trading on Wednesday on ICE at 18.54 cents/lb.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil tumbles on global economic worries, strong dollar

Oil prices tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. Brent crude fell $1.83, or 1.7%, to $104.11 per barrel, after slipping to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cane#Ethanol#Cane Sugar#Brazilian#Stonex
Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
americanmilitarynews.com

US says seven Boeing planes belonging to Belarus’s national airline violate US export controls

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The U.S. Commerce Department has identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions...
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
dailyhodl.com

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Everything Bust’ Is Coming, Says Gold, Silver and Bitcoin Will Far Outperform US Dollar

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes the US may be spiraling toward another crash and a great depression. According to Kiyosaki, the world’s mounting debts and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine could jumpstart a major economic downturn. “EVERYTHING BUBBLE turning into EVERYTHING BUST. Could this...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

433K+
Followers
327K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy