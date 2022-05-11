ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Dog found tied to fire hydrant in Wisconsin soon up for adoption

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cora Seibt
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jmGI_0faX2t1t00

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) — A dog recently found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will be available for adoption soon, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

In a heartfelt Facebook post , the animal shelter confirmed it has been in contact with the previous owner of the dog, whose name is Baby Girl, and is honoring the former owner’s wishes to find the pup a new home.

“We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community. She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” wrote the shelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3VYV_0faX2t1t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxCp5_0faX2t1t00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx7NR_0faX2t1t00

Can you adopt Baby Girl yet?

In the same post, the humane society wrote that Baby Girl is expected to go up for adoption before the weekend of May 14 at the WHS Green Bay Campus. However, WHS added that Baby Girl will need a special family that can support her costly medical needs.

The animal shelter’s veterinary team has determined Baby Girl has diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes), which impacts her blood sugar and causes it to elevate.

The team currently has Baby Girl on a management plan and said she is responding well to treatment.

What Baby Girl’s new family will need

Baby Girl’s medical care will be a lifelong commitment, and her new family will need to work with a veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet and at-home insulin injections.

WHS explained that diabetes mellitus is an expensive disease to manage and requires a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies. The shelter estimates this could be hundreds of dollars a month (depending on a veterinarian’s assessment and the cost of supplies in your area).

Baby Girl will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics.

“While diabetes can be costly and tough to manage, we know there is a loving adopter out there for this special girl!” the shelter wrote.

When Baby Girl is adopted, WHS explained, it will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor to the new family.

Answering some questions

WHS has explained it will allow adopters from out of state, but it is not able to transport animals to adopters. The shelter also said it does not accept holds on animals.

In addition, WHS recommended that Baby Girl would do best in a home without cats or small animals.

What to do next

If you are looking to adopt this “wonderful goofball with a heart of gold,” WHS staff asks you to check the Wisconsin Humane Society website daily.

Once you see she is listed as available for adoption, you can stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street during adoption hours (Tues-Fri: 2-6 p.m., Sat: 12-5 p.m.)

It is first-come-first-serve and wait times may vary depending on how many people want to meet with adoption counselors.

“The international response to this pup’s story has been overwhelming, and the outpouring of kindness for her previous owner has truly filled our hearts to the brim,” the shelter wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?

On Saturday afternoon, a white gunman in military gear attacked shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they are investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
WWLP

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Hydrant#Diabetes Mellitus#Wfrv#Whs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WWLP

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy