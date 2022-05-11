Woman charged with assaulting St. Clair Shores teen at Grosse Pointe ice cream shop

GROSSE POINTE (WWJ) -- A 44-year-old Detroit woman is facing charges in an alleged attack on a Macomb County teenager in Grosse Pointe.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday announced the case against Veda Lynn Miller of Detroit, who authorities say assaulted a 17-year-old St. Clair Shores girl at an ice cream shop.

According to police, the teen was working at the store, in the 16820 block of Kercheval, when the incident happened the evening of April 27.

When Miller came in, just before 7 p.m., she and the teen got into an argument that escalated, police said, and Miller threw a heavy metal scale and some flowers that were on the counter at the victim.

Miller is charged with one count of Felonious Assault, and one count of Malicious Destruction of Property between $200 and $1,000.

Bond was set at $10,000 at an arraignment in Grosse Pointe Municipal Court Wednesday morning, and a probable cause conference was scheduled for May 19.

Authorities did not say what Miller and the teen were arguing about.