Houston County, GA

Big inning=big win for Buford over Bears

By Don Moncrief
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorst day ever? Maybe. It’d been a long, long time since Houston County had suffered loss like that. Worst game ever? Definitely. The Bears lost 11-1 to Buford. They lost in five innings. The only time Houston County games lasted five innings this season was when the Bears were the initiator,...

