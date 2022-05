Squaring off at their first debate of the 2022 election cycle Thursday, six Republican candidates for governor said that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be criminally investigated for her handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Right-wing media personality Tudor Dixon, self-described “quality guru” Perry Johnson, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, activist Ryan Kelley […] The post Six GOP gov. candidates for governor say Whitmer should be criminally investigated appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO