Hoisington, KS

Hoisington’s new pool opening delayed until July

Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
Due to delays in the construction process, the pool in Hoisington will not open until July 1. With savings and “quality of life” sales tax revenue, the City of Hoisington approved a $3 million pool replacement at Bicentennial Park. The hope was to have the new facility...

