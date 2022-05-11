ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung, NY

Elevated brush fire risk throughout Twin Tiers today

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JV1Fc_0faX1Iuz00

(WETM) — There will be enhanced potential for brush fire spread throughout the Twin Tiers, with multiple counties listed as high risk on New York and Pennsylvania wildfire danger maps.

According to maps from the NYS DEC and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation, all counties in New York are currently at code yellow (high risk) for potential brush fires, including Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler. In Pennsylvania, Potter, Bradford and Tioga all sit at code yellow as well.

New York burn ban starts March 16

Today’s forecast calls for low humidity combined with full sunshine, leading to an elevated risk for wildfire spread throughout the area.

The NYS DEC map reads a code yellow alert as “All fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes. Unattended brush and campfires are likely to escape. Fires spread rapidly and short-distance spotting is common. High-intensity burning may develop on slopes or in concentrations of fine fuels. Fires may become serious and their control difficult unless they are attacked successfully while small.”

The NYS burn ban remains in effect until this Saturday, May 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGkKH_0faX1Iuz00
Map Courtesy of the NYS DEC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUeUU_0faX1Iuz00
Map Courtesy of Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

What to know as NY burn ban ends this weekend

The New York statewide burn ban is coming to an end this Saturday, May 14. The state ban prohibits burning residential brush. As it ends, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has recommendations on how to keep nature unscorched this summer.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New York State Burn Ban ends May 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WETM)- The annual New York State burn ban is soon coming to an end. The residential brush burn ban ends for the season May 14th, 2022. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner, Basil Seggos, gave a reminder that although the ban is coming to an end “caution is […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

150-year-old Janowski Gardens to close for summer 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A historic produce farm on Elmira’s southside recently made the bittersweet decision to close for the first time in over a century. But, the family wants the community to know that this isn’t the end. Janowski Gardens, which has been in operation since 1873, announced in April that the farm would […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chemung, NY
City
Schuyler, NY
WETM 18 News

New York ranks 44th in hospital safety grade

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- New York hospitals rank among the worst nationally, according to Leapfrog. Leapfrog is a Washington, D.C.- based non-profit that focuses on safety. 19 hospitals statewide received the highest safety grade, ‘A’, while 34 received the second-lowest grade, ‘D’. None of the hospitals received an ‘F’. Twice a year, Leapfrog, reviews a variety […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State responds to baby formula shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Families across the country are having trouble finding formula for their babies, including here in New York State. “This formula crisis is really a problem and it’s especially a problem for really young babies,” explained Pediatrician, Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Only 25-35 % of all moms nurse, so that leaves a lot of babies […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Listeria found in raw milk from New York farm

GHENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is warning consumers of raw milk contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball, unpasteurized raw milk from Hawthorne Valley Associations, Inc. should not be consumed due to the possibility of Listeria contamination. Commissioner Ball confirmed that […]
GHENT, NY
WETM 18 News

COVID in Steuben County

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the nation mourns 1 million lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County has reached a grim milestone of its own. Steuben County has recorded just over 300 lives lost to the virus, this comes as cases in the Southern Tier rapidly spread. Steuben County has had its highs and lows […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Twin Tiers#Nys#Dec#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday. “Getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses is a key way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 75 percent of New Yorkers who have gotten […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York issuing COVID-19 payments to struggling families with children

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available for families in New York. On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance funding in May to help struggling families with children in the State. Beginning May 14, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will issue on-time […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

Meals on Wheels collecting animal food in downtown Elmira tomorrow

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Meals on Wheels secondary program, called “Animeals”, is looking to feed the pets of people in the area. An event in downtown Elmira tomorrow will be collecting pet food from anybody willing to donate. The Animeals event will be hosted by Chemung County Democratic Committee members Deborah Lynch and Willie Owens, […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of benefits this month. This was confirmed on Friday and Governor Hochul also announced that all SNAP households will also receive supplemental allotment in May, resulting in nearly $234 in additional food assistance. This emergency assistance supplement is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Study finds Global bird populations steadily decline

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM)- A study found in the journal Annual Review of Environment and Resources called “State of the World’s Birds” found a staggering declines in places over the world. The study examines how wild bird populations across North American within the continental United States and Canada have declined by nearly thirty percent since […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man dies after serious motorcycle crash

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State […]
BARTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Route 6 construction begins in Towanda next week

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Lanes will be closed in Towanda for several months while crews resurface and install a center turn lane on a section of Route 6 starting next week. PennDOT announced that the safety improvement project for Route 6 will begin on Monday, May 16. Work will include resurfacing between Wonder View Lane […]
TOWANDA, PA
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier 6th grader designs ‘Tick Stik’

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The warm weather is here and tick season is in full swing. Lyme Disease is a tick-borne pathogen that can cause serious side effects such as rashes, fevers, chills, and more. 6th grader at Windsor Middle School in Broome County, Delaney Dixon, got bit by a tick in 2017. “They put me […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy