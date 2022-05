GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A rally in support of women’s rights to abortion and reproductive healthcare is being organized for this Saturday in City Park, in response to the news last week that the United States Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and a representative from Planned Parenthood will be in attendance. Protesters are invited to gather at City Park at 4 p.m. this Saturday, following Pet Fest.

