KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee couple recently woke up to find a friendly dog in their bed. Much to their surprise, they soon realized the dog did not belong to them. Julie and Jimmy Johnson live in Ocoee, Tennessee and own three dogs, so its not unusual for them to wake up with a dog in their bed. Nothing seemed amiss when they woke up Sunday, May 1 with a dog in their bed, but they soon realized that it was not one of their own.

2 DAYS AGO