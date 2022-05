Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Night Before the Wedding.”. A big mystery was answered on the latest episode of This Is Us, as Kevin’s future wife was revealed. “The Night Before the Wedding” provided explanations for how Cassidy, Sophie, and wedding singer Arielle were all involved in Kevin’s weekend, and in the end, the bond that Kevin and Sophie formed way back in elementary school was too strong to deny, and they decided that the timing was finally right for them to be together. It was a big episode for Alexandra Breckenridge, who has guest-starred as Sophie off and on since the first season, and she opened up about being “half terrified” when she read this episode’s script.

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO