Judge declines to toss New York Assembly redistricting maps
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
2 days ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge refused Wednesday to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of state Assembly districts, saying even though they were drafted improperly, opponents had waited too long to join the lawsuit challenging them in court. If upheld, the decision by...
Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined his revised state budget proposal Friday, including a $300 billion topline spending budget and an unprecedented surplus of nearly $100 billion. The $300.7 billion budget, including a $227.4 billion general fund, is roughly 5 percent larger than Newsom's initial budget proposal that he unveiled in January. The revised proposal is released annually in May to account for updated tax revenue projections.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote. "Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It’s been 35 years since there was a GOP governor in Oregon, but political experts say this year the party has a rare opportunity to possibly win the state’s highest elected position. Oregonians are frustrated with the state of the state under Democratic...
California's intertwined mental health and homelessness crises have become impossible to ignore: The state has an astonishing 160,000 unhoused people. In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of them have a formal diagnosis of serious mental illness, and the county jail claims the dubious distinction of being the country's largest de facto psychiatric facility. In San Francisco, homeless deaths last year more than doubled - mostly because of overdoses. In response to the crisis and voters' restlessness on the issue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, proposed in March tackling the problem with a sweeping new plan involving something called Care Courts that could push people with psychosis into treatment.
Three Democrats will compete for a seat in Congress in the primary election next month for the 13th Congressional District, with the top two advancing to the November general election. Tracy natives and city councilmembers Mateo Bedolla and Veronica Vargas will run against state Assembly member Carlos Villapudua for the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned the case of a former Florida student who gunned down 17 people in 2018 despite never having overseen a death penalty trial or one with much publicity. Her assignment to the Nikolas Cruz case was made randomly by...
Two Tracy city councilmembers are vying for an incumbent's seat in the state Assembly in the primary election June 7, with the top two finishers moving on to the general election in November. Tracy natives and city councilmembers Mateo Bedolla and Veronica Vargas will run against state Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed from this fall to next year. The Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the effective date of the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023, aligning the district with the state.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas pastor could face up to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of shooting and killing his 71-year-old neighbor and her 54-year-old boyfriend following more than a decade of backyard squabbles. A Nevada jury found Andrew Cote, 38,...
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Southern California Edison has told state utility regulators that unspecified electrical “circuit activity” happened at about the time that a wildfire erupted near the wealthy coastal city of Laguna Niguel and burned at least 20 homes, including mansions. Plumes of smoke rose...
The problem was, as it always is at election time, that I was voting for something like 60 vacant offices. With the amount of time I gave myself, I could only get decent information on maybe a third of candidates. The Los Angeles County sheriff, much like many of the judges, is at the end of the ballot and stuffed with folks that few civilians have ever heard of. When it was time to research which of these candidates to vote for, I was at the mercy of endorsements. This is not to say that there wasn’t huge interest in the sheriff's race, because there was. In fact, I had never recorded a vote for a sheriff, before so I learned then that it’s an elected position that runs the correctional facilities, has to police around the same amount of people as the Los Angeles Police Department, and tends to oversee an understaffed department as a result.
