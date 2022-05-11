ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Forest Park: Teen Shoots His Father During Argument

By Don Juan Fasho
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mk8AC_0faWzqNv00

A teen shoots his father during an argument in Forest Park. This is a sad story. Let us pray for all of the parties involved. We know violence isn’t the way.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive.

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows. (Fox19 )

The dad was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
101.5 The BUZZ

Cincinnati: Three People Shot In Elm Wood

Our prayers are going to the families of the 3 people shot in Elm Wood. Police say it happened in the 300 block of Maple Street around 3 a.m. According to officers, all victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. (Fox19)
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Let Us Pray#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy