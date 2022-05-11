Forest Park: Teen Shoots His Father During Argument

A teen shoots his father during an argument in Forest Park. This is a sad story. Let us pray for all of the parties involved. We know violence isn’t the way.

Officers responded just after midnight to Holgate Drive.

A 17-year-old girl inside the home called 911 and reported her younger teen stepbrother shot his father, 43, according to a recording.

She said there were six total people in the home, including a 5-year-old child, and most of them were with her, hiding in an upstairs bedroom, the recording shows. (Fox19 )

The dad was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.