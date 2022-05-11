ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Serum Uses NASA Stem Cell Technology to Potentially Reduce Fine Lines by 52%

 1 day ago

Feel like you’ve hit a ceiling when it comes to skincare? You’ve tried just about everything, and the results you’ve been looking for are starting to seem impossible. Like you’d have to go to the far reaches of the galaxy for them, searching to infinity and beyond.

Before you slip into a spacesuit, we have good news for you. It’s already been done! What if we told you you could buy skincare right now made by NASA scientists and with actual ingredients tested in space? And what if we told you it was on Amazon Prime for under $30? It’s true!

Get the Clinical Results 24|7 3D Future Lift PGA Serum for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum is the real deal. It was developed by NASA scientists, studied by doctors and tested in space. It also includes biomimetic 3-D stem cells cultured in zero gravity to help support skin’s collagen and elastin levels for rejuvenation and agelessness. This NASA Stem Cell Technology is combined with polyglutamic acid to potentially increase your skin’s hydration by 161%!

Polyglutamic acid may also help reduce visible signs of aging and help firm skin by keeping it plump and hydrated. A 2014 study, featured in the National Library of Medicine , found that polyglutamic acid had more of a moisturizing effect than hyaluronic acid. This is part of why this serum claims to visibly reduce fine lines by 52% and deep wrinkles by 28%. It may also lift sagging skin and brighten dullness and age spots!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CffoV_0faWziZL00
Amazon
Get the Clinical Results 24|7 3D Future Lift PGA Serum for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This serum even includes ginger root extract to help detoxify skin. It’s all about keeping toxins at bay, which is why it’s free of mineral oil, petrolatum, PEGs and glycols, parabens, dimethicones, synthetic fragrance and dyes. It’s also cruelty-free, which we always, always, always love to see!

So, ready to break through that skincare ceiling and see what celestial self-care is all about? Order your serum today and you could even nab free one-day delivery if you’re quick. P.S., You can also subscribe to save 10%!

Get the Clinical Results 24|7 3D Future Lift PGA Serum for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kyle Richards’ Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is a ‘Miracle’

Looking for something else? Shop more from Clinical Results 24|7 here and explore more serums here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Want to shop more product recommendations? Check out some of our other favorites below:

