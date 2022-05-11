ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Darlington not buying 'ludicrous' theory that Browns will keep Baker Mayfield

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KJsX_0faWzfvA00

The Browns need to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield, and for one NFL insider, keeping him around in Cleveland shouldn’t be on the table.

Cleveland made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when it pushed Mayfield out the door by acquiring Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, obviously, wasn’t pleased with the situation , and now the Browns need to move him , but thus far there hasn’t been much of a market for him – likely because of the $19 million he is owed next season.

That has led to speculation he might stick around, which if you squint, could make sense. Watson might end up suspended due to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Mayfield showing up and playing while he’s out, with Jacoby Brissett backing him up, would allow for the Browns to drive up the price (if all goes well) for Mayfield, then flip him when Watson is coming back or if another team’s starter goes down.

There are holes abound in that thinking, and during an appearance Tuesday on the “Rich Eisen Show” , ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shredded the theory.

“The Browns are going to have to get out of their own way with that one,” Darlington said of the Mayfield situation. “They’re not going to keep him on the team, that’s ridiculous. That’s a ridiculous notion that he could somehow still be on the roster this season. I understand they owe him $19 million guaranteed no matter what, but if a team is going to make a trade for him, they’re not paying that $19 million. The Browns have to pay for most of it, and until their number comes down, they’re not going to make that deal.

“I guess they see no rush, no urgency, especially now that the draft is over, but that’s still got to be the next shoe to drop. The idea that Baker is on your roster after all of this at the start of the season is just a ludicrous concept.”

The Mayfield ordeal has been an awkward one, and the longer it plays out it’s only going to get weirder.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

2 Surprise Cuts The Browns Could Make On Their Final Roster

By the time the Cleveland Browns report to mandatory minicamp next month, there should be 90 players on the roster. Many of these players will fight for a chance to stand out, even if just for a day or a play. Because that moment in the spotlight could make someone...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

NFL Writer Predicts Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With This Team

With all the blockbuster trades we’ve seen this NFL offseason and the hysteria surrounding the 2022 draft, it’s become easy to forget there still are some big-name free agents out there. One of those players is Odell Beckham Jr., who remains unsigned after helping the Los Angeles Rams...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Patriots Reportedly Finalizing Quarterback Trade

The New England Patriots' quarterback room is about to change. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots are working on a trade involving Jarrett Stidham. So, which team is trading for Stidham? It turns out the Las Vegas Raiders are acquiring the former Auburn quarterback. Breer said this...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Espn Nfl
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: The Browns' Week 1 Opponent Has Leaked

Just before the 2022 NFL draft kicked off, the league announced the schedule for the upcoming season would come out on May 12. However, over the past few days, many of the games for the 2022 season have already been leaked. Add the Cleveland Browns' opener for the upcoming campaign among them.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bears Release Quarterback Following Wednesday's Signing

No emergency quarterback for the Bears this season. On Wednesday, the team decided to stick to three QBs on its roster heading into 2022. Per the Bears' official handle, Chicago announced the signing of veteran Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal, choosing to waive QB Ryan Willis in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Releasing A RB

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with running back Josh Adams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams was signed to the Saints' practice squad back in November. He was then signed to a reserve/future contract in late January. Despite signing with the Saints in November, Adams didn't have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy