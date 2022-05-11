Darlington not buying 'ludicrous' theory that Browns will keep Baker Mayfield

The Browns need to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield, and for one NFL insider, keeping him around in Cleveland shouldn’t be on the table.

Cleveland made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason when it pushed Mayfield out the door by acquiring Deshaun Watson. Mayfield, obviously, wasn’t pleased with the situation , and now the Browns need to move him , but thus far there hasn’t been much of a market for him – likely because of the $19 million he is owed next season.

That has led to speculation he might stick around, which if you squint, could make sense. Watson might end up suspended due to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Mayfield showing up and playing while he’s out, with Jacoby Brissett backing him up, would allow for the Browns to drive up the price (if all goes well) for Mayfield, then flip him when Watson is coming back or if another team’s starter goes down.

There are holes abound in that thinking, and during an appearance Tuesday on the “Rich Eisen Show” , ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington shredded the theory.

“The Browns are going to have to get out of their own way with that one,” Darlington said of the Mayfield situation. “They’re not going to keep him on the team, that’s ridiculous. That’s a ridiculous notion that he could somehow still be on the roster this season. I understand they owe him $19 million guaranteed no matter what, but if a team is going to make a trade for him, they’re not paying that $19 million. The Browns have to pay for most of it, and until their number comes down, they’re not going to make that deal.

“I guess they see no rush, no urgency, especially now that the draft is over, but that’s still got to be the next shoe to drop. The idea that Baker is on your roster after all of this at the start of the season is just a ludicrous concept.”

The Mayfield ordeal has been an awkward one, and the longer it plays out it’s only going to get weirder.

