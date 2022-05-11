ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two deaths attributed to COVID-19 as active cases climb above 1,000 in South Dakota

By Jonathan Ellis, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

The South Dakota Department of Health reported two additional deaths of people with coronavirus on Wednesday as active cases climbed above 1,000.

The two additional deaths were in persons 60-69 and 70-79. One was a man and the other a woman .

Despite increasing cases, deaths of people with coronavirus in South Dakota have fallen to near lows since infections started in 2020. Of the 2,917 people who have died after testing positive for coronavirus, 2,563 died as a result of contracting the virus.

More: Here's how South Dakota's abortion stance could lead the way for a post-Roe America

Hospitalized COVID patients increased from 25 to 33. Of those, five were receiving intensive care.

In the past seven days, 450 new infections were reported. The seven-day average for new cases rose from 53 to 64.

More: Here are five disputes fueling Republican-on-Republican attacks in South Dakota

Active cases rose to 1,054, the largest number since the end of March.

Minnehaha County had 131 residents test positive while Lincoln County saw 31. Codington County had 36 and Brown County 17.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader

Comments / 0

