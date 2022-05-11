ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Hatchet-wielding man tries to stop repo of vehicle in Sioux Falls, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man after he threatened a repo man with a hatchet in an effort to stop him from taking his vehicle, police said.

The incident was called in around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the 1500 block of S. Sherman Avenue, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Two repo men came to take a vehicle and had it hooked up to their truck when the 30-year-old owner confronted them. The suspect went into his vehicle and grabbed a hatchet, Clemens said.

One of the repo men was threatened with the hatchet but not struck. The suspect damaged the repo truck with the hatchet before police arrived and arrested him, Clemens said.

No injuries were reported by the repo men. Scanner traffic indicated a nail gun was also present, but Clemens said it wasn't mentioned in the police report.

The suspect was arrested for intentional damage to property and aggravated assault, Clemens said.

