'The Kardashians' producer reveals moment when Khloé learned of ex's paternity suit: 'I didn't see this coming'

Khloé Kardashian revealed that she found out about ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit while the cameras were rolling on the set of the family's new reality series.

And now there's confirmation that the news was dramatic even for the show’s crew.

In a talk with US Weekly , “The Kardashians” producer Danielle King explained that the whole crew had to do some quick improvisation to capture the dramatic moment when Khloé got the news on her phone from her sister Kim.

“We were there to film something else early in the morning,” said King, “and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera. And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”

Last month, Khloé, 37, admitted that the moment her sister Kim called to break the news about the paternity suit involving the woman Thompson had an affair with – Maralee Nichols – was the hardest part of filming the new season.

“I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it,” the Good American cofounder told USA Today .

King explained how filming a reality show involving some of the most unpredictable stars in the genre requires a keen improvisational ability.

“Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes,” she added. “We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh ok, I didn’t see this coming, but here we go.'”

Note when the crew had to catch Travis Barker’s engagement moment with Kourtney.

"Filming the engagement was stressful because obviously Kourtney didn't know it was happening,” King explained, “and there was a lot of texting and a lot of conversations – covert conversations – and I was just under fear for my life that if anything got out. It was incredibly stressful but also once the moment actually arrived, it felt amazing because they got engaged, which was amazing and we pulled it off!"

