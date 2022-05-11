Calendar of events

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Easterling, Farmington Daily Times
 2 days ago

A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the New Mexico National Guard Armory, 1101 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-365-4343.

A bluegrass music festival will be held Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15 at the Tico Time River Resort just south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Headliners include the Lil Smokies, Willie Watson and Tim O'Brien. Hours are 4:30 p.m. to midnight May 12, 1 p.m. to midnight May 13, 1 p.m. to midnight May 14 and 1 to 7:15 p.m. May 15. Visit ticotimeresort.com or call 970-903-0681 for ticket information.

The Frazier Carnival returns to McGee Park, 41 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield, Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15. Hours are 6-9 p.m. May 12, 6-11 p.m. May 13, 3 to 11 p.m. May 14 and 3-10 p.m. May 15. Call 480-251-9548.

"Called," a musical theater production designed to help raise funds for Christian schools in Ukraine, will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Piñon Hills Academy, 5101 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Free, but donations will be accepted. Call 505-327-2395.

Men Next Door Uncovered will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Tickets range from $20 to $100. Visit mennextdooruncovered.com or call 505-436-2657.

The Tracy Gray hypnosis comedy show takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $12 for adult, and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the San Juan College bookstore or at the door. They also can be purchased online at sanjuancollege.edu/events.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Jane Voss and Hoyle Osborne kick off the summer concert series at the Aztec Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Pioneer Village, 125 Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. The entrance is on the east side of the village along Park Avenue. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

Majestic performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

An Animas River clean-up event takes place at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 14, beginning at Desert River Guides LLC, 119 E. Pinon St. in Farmington. Volunteers are needed to float the river and walk the river trails to pick up trash. Call 505-427-7734.

A law enforcement fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Berg Park Little Pavilion, 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington. Online registration is $35 and same-day registration is $40. All proceeds raised will benefit Ten-82. Call 505-599-1516.

The 4Ls Red Hat Ladies Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Porter's Restaurant and Smokehouse, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-320-1646.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Encore Coffee, 315 N. Auburn Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-258-4076.

Rob Webster performs at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Mark Allen kicks off the Music in the Shade concert series at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The BLAST After-School Program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Quality Center for Business at San Juan College, 5101 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

Toddler Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, May 18, at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Trivia Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

