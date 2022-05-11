Police arrest Knoxville man suspected of selling heroin, meth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing drug and gun charges after organized crime investigators executed a search warrant at a South Knoxville apartment complex.

The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit conducted a search warrant at a Montgomery Village apartment Tuesday afternoon following a lengthy investigation into a suspected dealer of heroin and crystal meth.

Cedrik Corbin, 30, of Knoxville was arrested during the search. Investigators said they found around 3 ounces of suspected heroin along with a half ounce of a unknown white powder, 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and an amount of marijuana.

A variety of drug paraphernalia, including a blender to mix the narcotics, scales and baggies, were also found.

Two firearms and a variety of ammunition for various caliber weapons were located. One of those firearms was reported as stolen from an auto burglary in April, investigators said. A partially-loaded syringe was found outside of the apartment in a grassy area where several children were playing, police said.

Corbin is charged with Maintaining of Dwelling for Drug Use, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession with Intent of Meth, Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Simple Possession and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.

Corbin is being held at the Roger D Wilson Detention Facility. He was arraigned Wednesday. A bond hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

