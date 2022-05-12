ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Nixes Open Alcohol Idea

By Charles Stangor
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a meeting in which several council members said they had made up their minds after hearing from constituents who opposed the idea, the Gettysburg Borough Council voted on Monday against the idea of allowing the outdoor consumption of alcohol. The vote was 4 to 3, with councilmembers Matt...

gettysburgconnection.org

Gettysburg Connection

Rabbittransit introduces new service: Gettysburg-Hanover Connector

Rabbittransit, in partnership with @Home in Adams County, announces a new pilot program geared towards workforce development. The Gettysburg-Hanover Connector will launch Monday, February 8. Ralph M. Serpe, President & CEO, Adams County Community Foundation said, “Transportation is one of three interdependent elements identified by the Adams County Community Foundation as essential to affordable living in our community. The Community Foundation’s three year @Home in Adams County initiative addresses affordable housing, economic development and transportation as equally crucial keys to family stability and economic sustainability. Our @Home partners support solutions that help residents find affordable transportation between home, work and school.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Collaborating for Youth Virtual Town Meeting

Adams County’s Collaborating for Youth (CFY) will be hosting a FREE and virtual Town Hall Meeting on Monday, May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will take place virtually on Zoom – please visit www.cfygettysburg.com for more information on how to access this event. The Town Hall Meeting is entitled “Youth Voices – Emerging From Covid” and is the first of a three-part series. CFY will present the 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey data results and trends of Adams County youth. This first event will feature drug & alcohol trends, the second event will be on youth mental health, held on June 27 and the third will be about risk & protective factors and youth attitudes held on July 25. All three events will be on zoom and will be at 6 p.m. The three events are open to all Adams County residents interested in learning about this important information.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville. The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Bermudian proposes 4.7 percent tax hike

The Bermudian Springs school board approved a preliminary budget for 2022-23 that includes a potential tax increase of 4.7 percent, the maximum allowed under the state’s Act 1 limitations. The millage rate would move from 12.4656 to 13.0514. The board unanimously agreed to the preliminary budget, and voted 7-2...
SPRINGS, PA
WGAL

Hempfield school board meets after unapproved drag show

LANDISVILLE, Pa. — An after-hours drag show at Hempfield High School in Lancaster County is under investigation. The event last month at the high school featured what the district called "inappropriate dress" and "performance.''. On Tuesday evening, more than 400 people attended a school board meeting. Hundreds more watched...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
billypenn.com

The Martin’s potato roll empire is backing Doug Mastriano, and Philly sandwich slingers are concerned

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. The family behind Martin’s potato bread has put itself behind Doug Mastriano, a South Central Pa. state senator who rose to prominence as a Trump-supporting election denier, and espouses what some define as Christian nationalist rhetoric. He is also the front-running Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Man being evicted sets house on fire in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A house fire in Hampden Township closed Wertzville Road on April 15. There were no injuries reported, and the fire’s cause has since been determined. According to a criminal complaint filed, John Omachel, the occupant of the residence, was being evicted by a constable and a realtor when the fire […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

CFY sponsors “Prevention Happens Here” week

National Prevention Week (NPW) is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health. This year, this national initiative, sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will take place May 8-14. Various events and promotions of Prevention Week are planned across the nation, guided in Pennsylvania by the Commonwealth Prevention Alliance and locally, through the Collaborating For Youth (CFY) coalition. The theme of the 2022 Prevention Week is “Prevention Happens Here.” In Adams County, this could never be more true!
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
