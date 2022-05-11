ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Pop-ups Possible

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

Looking at a slight chance of pop-up storms this afternoon. Otherwise, the warmth and sunshine continue for the next 24.

From the NWS:

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

1K+
Post
37K+
Views
