Philadelphia, PA

Falter Returns to Philadelphia Phillies as Vierling Experiment Comes to an End

By Ben Silver
 4 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Bailey Falter was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Wednesday afternoon, as Matt Vierling was demoted to make room on the roster.

The writing was on the wall for Matt Vierling. Even though his walk-rate increased, his strikeout-rate decreased and average exit velocity increased, there was no way for him to stay on the Major League roster with such dismal performance.

He's slashed .170/.259/.213 in 54 at-bats in 2022 with mediocre centerfield defense. Vierling simply wasn't providing production on either side of the ball. He simply wasn't carrying weight.

His demotion to Triple-A makes room for Bailey Falter, who made two shutout starts with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs after his demotion on April 26.

In those two starts he pitched 5.1 innings, surrender no runs and just two hits, while striking out 10 and walking none. Falter is ready to once again face big league hitting and he'll fill Zach Eflin's spot in the rotation while the 28-year-old righty deals with COVID-19.

Eflin has made five starts in 2022 for a 4.50 ERA, but a 2.89 FIP and 2.75 xERA. Expect big things from Eflin when he returns to the squad in the coming week(s).

Wheeler's spot in the rotation, slated for Thursday's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers is as of yet unfilled. The Phillies will hope to avoid another bullpen game. Their arms will be taxed for Wednesday as Falter is not yet stretched out to a full starter's workload. He'll likely throw no more than 70-80 pitches.

Option's for Thursday's contest in Los Angeles are slim. Kyle Gibson and Christopher Sanchez both pitched Sunday, so they're out of the equation. The only player who's a former starter on the Phillies 40-man roster is Nick Nelson, he may be called upon to start a bullpen game for Philadelphia on Thursday if neither Eflin or Wheeler have recovered from COVID-19.

