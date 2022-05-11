Petition to recall Garfield Re-2 school board president fails

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will not be allowed to oversee elections for a second year in a row, a district court judge ruled yesterday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Mesa County Commissioners sued to prohibit her involvement. Peters, running in the June Republican primary for secretary of state, is accused in a security breach of Mesa County elections systems from May 2021. She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year on 10 felony and misdemeanor counts. Colorado Sun reports the new order also bars Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and Julie Fisher, second deputy clerk, from involvement in the 2022 elections. Knisley was indicted by the grand jury, and was charged separately with felony burglary on suspicion of entering county offices after the county suspended her. Brandi Bantz, county elections director, will oversee the election.

