Garfield County, CO

Petition to recall Garfield Re-2 school board president fails

By Ray K. Erku
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA petition to recall Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler failed to gather enough signatures to make it to the ballot. Numbers provided by a group of community members...

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield Re-2 approves wage increases for staff

It’s been four years since staffers at the Garfield Re-2 School District have seen an increase in their base salaries, but that will soon change. During a special meeting at Cactus Valley Elementary School on May 4, the Garfield Re-2 School Board passed a proposal to increase base salaries for school district staff.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Will There Be a ‘Free Lunch’ in Colorado Schools?

This story by Erica Meltzer appeared on Chalkbeat Colorado on May 11, 2022. Colorado voters will decide this November whether to cover the cost of school meals for all students. All Colorado students have had access to free lunch over the last two years thanks to pandemic-related federal waivers that...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork Schools board names Jesús Rodríguez as next superintendent

The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education on Wednesday announced that the district has extended an offer to longtime Colorado educator and current Texas schools administrator Jesús Rodríguez to become the next superintendent of RFSD schools. The announcement was shared in a letter to district staff, parents...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 11, 2022

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will not be allowed to oversee elections for a second year in a row, a district court judge ruled yesterday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Mesa County Commissioners sued to prohibit her involvement. Peters, running in the June Republican primary for secretary of state, is accused in a security breach of Mesa County elections systems from May 2021. She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year on 10 felony and misdemeanor counts. Colorado Sun reports the new order also bars Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and Julie Fisher, second deputy clerk, from involvement in the 2022 elections. Knisley was indicted by the grand jury, and was charged separately with felony burglary on suspicion of entering county offices after the county suspended her. Brandi Bantz, county elections director, will oversee the election.
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

State agencies release audit findings on Mind Springs Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Those struggling with mental illness face a lot of challenges, but some patients at a local mental health center, say the hospital they relied on for treatment caused them more harm than good, “I don’t feel like I could ever get the proper care there,” Melody Duran of Mesa County says.
MESA COUNTY, CO
kdnk.org

Boebert supporters threaten restaurants for hosting campaign stops by Democratic candidate

Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits in Pueblo, Montrose, and Grand Junction were moved after restaurants allegedly received threats from Boebert supporters. Sarah Shook is campaign manager for candidate Adam Frisch.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
realvail.com

Climate, recycling bills survive GOP stall tactics to clear Colorado Legislature in waning days

A suite of environmental bills were among the measures that won passage in the chaotic final days of Colorado’s 2022 legislative session. Democratic-backed legislation to better regulate toxic air pollution, improve Colorado’s dismal recycling rates and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from buildings all won approval from lawmakers and are headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk, overcoming the Republican stall tactics that marked the session’s end.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wednesday letters: Housing site, Holy Cross election, CORE Act, abortion

I attended last week’s Glenwood Springs City Council meeting to express my concerns about the selection of the location of one of the affordable housing projects. The property on Eighth and Midland Avenue was purchased back in November 2005 for the purpose of taking it off the market to prevent it from being developed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs officials say decision to move Space Comm politically influenced

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been one year since conversations about moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama began. Former President Donald Trump first proposed the idea — and it’s a decision Colorado Springs’ officials say was politically motivated. “I have every reason to believe that President Trump’s motivation was the fact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Festival season sprouts in Garfield County with dandelions and cowpokes

Community festival season begins this weekend on opposite ends of Garfield County, with Carbondale’s Dandelion Day on tap for Saturday and Rifle Rendezvous taking place Friday through Sunday. Dandelion Day is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a Parade of the Species on Main Street followed...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE

