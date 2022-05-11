ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Attempted Robbery: 1250 W Paces Ferry Rd.

atlantapd.org
 1 day ago

Preliminary Information: On 5/10/22, around 12:35 pm, officers responded to 1250 W Paces Ferry Rd in reference to an attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who stated...

www.atlantapd.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

4 teens accused of dragging woman to death plead not guilty

Four teens charged with murder in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking pleaded not guilty Wednesday.Shackled and clad in red jumpsuits, the 17-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls entered the pleas to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 21 death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey, news outlets reported.Police Chief Shaun Ferguson had said Frickey died after she became entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle that day. The mid-afternoon carjacking happened as neighbors looked on helplessly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
People

Man Dies of Heart Attack While Trying to Bury Girlfriend's Body After He Murdered Her: Sheriff

A South Carolina man is dead after a sheriff says he collapsed from a heart attack while digging a pit to bury his girlfriend after killing her. Joseph McKinnon told a neighbor in Trenton, S.C., that the hole he was creating in his yard was meant for a water feature to enhance his garden, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland tells PEOPLE. But when a different neighbor subsequently spotted McKinnon, 60, laying face-down and motionless beside the pit on Saturday morning, police were called.
TRENTON, SC
The Independent

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.Can you help?Officers are tonight (Tuesday) searching for two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.Read more: https://t.co/LrcTFNjPau pic.twitter.com/3E4qy6t0oW— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) May 10, 2022When last seen Millie was wearing a black...
BBC

Former US police officer charged with murder in death of 12-year-old

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back during a chaotic foot chase in early March. Authorities say that Edsaul Mendoza, 26, engaged in a "tactically unsound" pursuit of Thomas "TJ" Siderio and shot him despite knowing he was unarmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy