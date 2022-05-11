ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to new contract, Matthew Stafford is highest-paid NFL player of 2022

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Life has been good for Matthew Stafford since being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. He won his first playoff game, won a Super Bowl, bought two of Drake’s houses in Hidden Hills and signed a new contract extension worth $160 million for four years.

Like he said in that funny AT&T commercial, it was a life-changing trade.

So much so that he’s actually the highest-paid NFL player for 2022. That’s not based on annual salary, but rather the amount he’s earned in the last 12 months, according to Sportico. Sportico’s estimates are based on 12-month earnings between June 2021 and May 2022, and signing bonuses that are paid within 12 months of the contract being signed are included in the total tally.

His $70.3 million in salary and $3 million in endorsements give him total earnings of $73.3 million, more than any other player in the league. That’s largely thanks to his new contract, which gave him a $60 million signing bonus, causing his earnings to spike.

Matthew Stafford ($73.3 million, No. 11) scored a pair of huge wins in 2022, with the Super Bowl in February and a new contract in March. His extension with the Los Angeles Rams included a $60 million signing bonus. He ranks first among 25 NFL players.

Stafford was No. 1 in salary earnings on Sportico’s list, but he was hardly the highest earner in endorsements. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen all earned more in endorsements than Stafford.

As Stafford and the Rams keep winning, his endorsement opportunities will only continue to grow.

Comments / 62

BB61
2d ago

Much deserved. Matt is tough as nails and a master at reading defense. Not to mention he can still launch the ball 70 yards... or 7 if that's what is needed.

Reply(8)
11
E Chanlyn Neighbors-Richmond
2d ago

It's not what you're worth, it's how much you negotiate...[famous words of some notable person - namely a sports agent]😎

Reply(3)
10
Ronald
1d ago

A role reversal, the Ram bested the Lion. I bet Stafford gets up every morning and looks to God and says "Thank you, Thank you father for you wisdom in telling me go West young man. The roar in Detroit is only a whimper."

Reply(1)
4
