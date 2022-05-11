ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

EchoMail finds no election fraud in Otero County, door-to-door canvass to continue

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago

Otero County and EchoMail, the company contracted to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 General Election, reached a settlement agreement over a dispute of the worth of the partial audit submitted by the company.

"Whereas, it is the position of EchoMail they fulfilled their obligations under the contract and found no election fraud as a result of their services," the settlement and release of all claims states.

On March 17, EchoMail sent Otero County a "limited analysis they had conducted thus far," Otero County Attorney R.B. Nichols said. "We had to come to an agreement as to how much that was worth."

The contract agreement between the County and EchoMail was for $49,750. Otero County paid EchoMail the first half of the contracted amount, $24,875, on Feb. 24.

On April 15, Otero County asked for a refund of $15,125 which is the difference between the $24,875 payment and the amount the County felt was the value of services rendered.

"We didn't believe the work that EchoMail had produced was covered by the half we already paid after talking to them, we were able to get a refund of $15,125," Nichols said. "So, we spent just under $10,000 on the work that they did do for us."

EchoMail disputed the claim that they only did $9,750 worth of work. The company said it created an integrated data warehouse and analyzed voter registrations and ballots cast at the precinct level.

At a May 9, the Otero County Commission Nichols said the relationship between the County and EchoMail was strained by the controversy and national attention of the audit.

"(The audit) process started and there was a lot of controversy: Congress weighed in, the House Oversight Committee sent letters to (EchoMail President and CEO) Dr. Shiva (Ayyadurai)," Nichols said.

"Based on that, I believe EchoMail made a determination that they didn't want to be involved in some of the controversy, the political nature of the issues essentially."

Sign up for our newsletter, the Daily Briefing , to get stories like this one delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Nichols said despite the closure of its contract with EchoMail, an "independent analysis" of voters in Otero Count by New Mexico Audit Force may continue.

New Mexico Audit Force is run by former New Mexico State University professor David Clements and his wife Erin Clements.

Both Clements came under scrutiny after a video of canvassers interacting with an Otero County woman was forwarded to the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office, New Mexico Attorney General's Office and the Lt. Governor's Office.

The Secretary of State and New Mexico Attorney General's Offices issued a voter risk advisory because of it and the receipt of complaints.

The Clements are expected to do their own audit, including continuing the door-to-door canvass, and present findings to Otero County both at the May 9 regular meeting and at future Otero County Commission meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReUTR_0faWwzw900

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform began an investigation into EchoMail and New Mexico Audit Force in March. The Committee sent a letter to Ayyadurai about the canvassers.

Ayyadurai responded that a door-to-door canvass was not part of the contract EchoMail had with Otero County.

"EchoMail has no canvassers be it in Otero County or any other part of the country or world," a March 18 response letter from Ayyadurai to the Committee states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSsqT_0faWwzw900

However, documentation about the contract posted to the Otero County website as part of the Jan. 13 meeting packet states that EchoMail would "Perform door-to-door canvass of Otero County voter registration database to determine accuracy of voter registration database. Canvass will be staffed by volunteers under the direction of New Mexico Audit Force (“Volunteers”) with guidance from EchoMail."

EchoMail agreed to pay the $15,125 back to Otero County within 30 days of the settlement and release of all claims execution by both parties.

Otero County is expected to ratify the settlement and release of all claims at its regular meeting Thursday, May 12.

The settlement and release of all claims also releases both EchoMail's and Otero County's differences, dismiss claims against each party in this issue and release both parties from liability in this issue.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter. If you have questions about your subscription, please contact Customer Service at  AlamogordoDailyNews@Gannett.com or call 1-877-301-0013.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: EchoMail finds no election fraud in Otero County, door-to-door canvass to continue

Comments / 12

kryptonite 215
2d ago

The ABQ local news station made a report this morning indeed confirming there were things not lining up. Names on ballots of people claiming they didn't vote, for example.

Reply(5)
7
Related
KRQE News 13

Group behind Otero County election audit reveals its findings

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The group conducting an audit of the 2020 election results in Otero County presented their initial findings Monday night, with one member calling it a potential crime scene. “We found something that is truly alarming and we need to have that discussion that is the purpose of this meeting tonight,” said David Clements […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Prescribed burns have caused some of the largest fires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In the past 22 years, 8% of the state has been on fire and two of the largest fires to burn land in New Mexico were started by the federal government. Officials from the U.S. Forrest Service workers were setting intentional fires — it's what they call a prescribed burn. They are supposed to be controlled and good for the forest.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
Otero County, NM
Elections
boreal.org

US boarding school investigative report released

This July 8, 2021 image of a photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. The late 19th century image is among many in the Horatio Oliver Ladd Photograph Collection that are related to the boarding school. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 13 – May 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 13 – May 19 around New Mexico. May 12 – YPA City Wide Mixer – This is the chance to come together and network with all the young professionals in Albuquerque. There will be food, drinks, giveaways, and music. Get reacquainted with all the movers and shakers in Albuquerque and make some new friends. This event is free to all and there is no registration.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Government Technology

New Mexico Unveils Plan to Address Court Ruling on K-12 Failures

(TNS) — The state has unveiled a draft of a comprehensive plan officials hope will level the playing field for New Mexico's K-12 students. Officials are seeking comment on the 55-page document, created to address a 2018 court ruling that deemed the state's K-12 education system inadequate for Native American students, English-language learners, kids with disabilities and low-income students who make up the majority of New Mexico's public school population.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#County Commission#Door To Door#County Attorney
KRQE News 13

Mixed Texas ruling allows trans youth parent investigations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court on Friday allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while also ruling in favor of one family that was among the first contacted by child welfare officials following an order by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The...
TEXAS STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico extends SNAP emergency benefits during May

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexicans will receive extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the month of May, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. Human Services detailed that the maximum amount for household size distributed during the pandemic will expire 30-days after the end of the Public Health Emergency is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRQE News 13

NM students named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. In total, 161 high school seniors are being recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields – including two from New Mexico. The students from New Mexico are Isabel N. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Texas Politics Digest

With Sham Hearing, Texas Republicans Fail to Address the 24,000+ Texas Voters Disenfranchised During the March Primary

AUSTIN, TX — Today, The Texas House Elections Committee held an interim hearing where the Republican leadership yet again completely abrogated their duties to Texans. Republican Chairman Briscoe Cain chose to focus that hearing on his own political agenda instead of focusing it on the 24,000 Texans who were disenfranchised during the primary election as a direct result of Republicans’ decision to pass anti-voter legislation last year.
DALLAS, TX
KFDA

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

DOD defends decision to not HQ Space Command in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year. New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
US News and World Report

Judge Finds Florida's Republican-Backed Congressional Map Illegally Harms Black Voters

(Reuters) - A Florida judge on Wednesday said the state's new congressional map, championed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, unconstitutionally dilutes Black citizens' voting power. During a virtual hearing, Circuit Court Judge J. Layne Smith said the map that passed the legislature last month at DeSantis' urging "diminishes African Americans'...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

The big oops: Tiny government mistake costing New Mexicans $1 million

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s annual budget is more than $7,000,000,000. So when a little-known state agency made a tiny mistake of just $1.74, nobody noticed. Ground zero for this blunder is Northeast New Mexico’s Colfax County where Raton is the county seat. It was a slip-up that affected every residential property owner in the county. Earlier this year, homeowners there received the bad news. Property taxes had been miscalculated. More than 20,000 residents had been overcharged in 2019 and 2020. Today, Colfax County officials are scrambling to provide refunds.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico June 7 Primary Elections: Sample ballots, candidate listings

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In anticipation of the upcoming elections in New Mexico on June 7, 2022, officials across the High Plains counties have begun to release sample ballots for their communities to reference. Additionally, New Mexico voters can visit the Secretary of State’s website in order to search for their precinct’s sample ballots. MyHighPlains.com has […]
ELECTIONS
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

719
Followers
214
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy