ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved an offer from Sioux Center to purchase the former Sioux Center Municipal Airport at its May 3 meeting. The county will purchase the property at 3028 360th St. about two miles north of Sioux Center for $1 million to be paid in a four-year period. The agreement is contingent upon the terms of the final contract and Sioux Center’s willingness to contribute $250,000 to the project.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO