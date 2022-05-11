ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams scout: Drafting Logan Bruss is like deja vu to David Edwards pick

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Logan Bruss is the latest offensive lineman from Wisconsin to be drafted by the Rams, joining Rob Havenstein and David Edwards. The third-round rookie will have a chance to start up front alongside those two former Badgers, competing right away at right guard.

For Brian Hill, who’s the Rams’ Midwest area scout, the selection of Bruss feels like drafting Edwards all over again. They both played right tackle at Wisconsin and both were projected as guards in the NFL.

Hill says Bruss could play tackle at the next level, but his athletic profile makes him a great guard prospect.

“I always felt like Logan would be a great fit with us,” Hill said on “Inside The Draft.” “I did David Edwards coming out and it’s like déjà vu. With Dave, it was like, he’s playing right tackle, we just move him inside to guard and he’s thrived. Same thing with Logan where, Logan could play right tackle, but his testing numbers are very good for a guard. I think he’s going to fit in really well with our group, fit in really well with Dave and Rob, so I’m pumped. I’m excited about him.”

Senior personnel executive Taylor Morton is impressed by Bruss’ character, seeing him as a good player to have in the locker room.

“What we said about Logan, just the floor of his character,” Morton said. “We know exactly what we’re getting with him. Football character and personal character.”

The Rams considered moving up to draft Bruss in the third round, which shows how excited they are to have him on the team. If he doesn’t start right away in Week 1, he should at some point as a rookie – unless Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans or Tremayne Anchrum truly dominates throughout camp and the preseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

