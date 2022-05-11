ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

U.S. Department of Education admits Eastern Michigan University into Second Chance Pell Grant program for incarcerated students - led by two EMU professors

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI – Only 11 percent of incarcerated people in state prisons and 24 percent in federal prisons hold a post-secondary education degree and training beyond high school. Eastern Michigan University will help address this structural inequity by providing Second Chance Pell Grants to incarcerated students at Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility...

